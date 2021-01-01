From henry handwork

Cover Compatible with Lenovo ideapad 320 330 330s 520 720sLenovo AMD Radeon A129720P 156Lenovo ideapad 320 330 173 CoversBlue

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBLE WITH: Perfect fit for Lenovo IdeaPad 320/330/330s 15.6', IdeaPad 320/330 17.3', IdeaPad 520 15.6', Lenovo-A12 15.6 Laptop. Please check your Model avoid buying wrongly SAFE AND COMFORT: High precision molding, extreme fit closely to original keys, giving unparalleled typing response BEST PROTECTOR: Design to provide the full protection for your LENOVO against dust spills, Water or coffee infiltration, key wear and more REUSE: Durable, washable, easy to apply and remove for cleaning or disinfecting OUR SERVICE:60-Day Risk-Free Replacement Warranty. Please contact us directly if you have any questions and we will do our best to solve

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com