From first alert brk
Cover Compatible with Dell Inspiron 15 3000 5000 7000 156Dell G3 G5 G7 156 Series173 Dell Inspiron 17 5000 Series Skinwith Numeric Keypad Gradual.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBILITY: The cover is specially designed for 2019 2018 15.6' Dell G3 G3579 G3779 Series/Dell G5 G5587 Series/Dell G7 7855 7577 7588 I7588 Series/Dell G3 G3779 Gaming Laptop/Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6 inch/Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 inch/17.3' Dell Inspiron 17 5000 Series Laptops (With Numeric Keypad). ALL-AROUND PROTECTION: Each key & symbol are individually molded and specially printed on silicone for a long lasting professional look, perfectly fit for each keys with all-around protection. WATERPROOF & DUST-PROOF: Waterproof and dust-proof and abrasion resistance, protect your from accidental water spills, dust, dirty fingers and other contaminants. SOFT AND COMFORTABLE HAND FEEL: Ultra thin skin cover constructed from soft, smooth and elastic silicone material which gives you an uncompromised typing experience. REUSABLE AND WASHABLE: Can be washable for many times, easy to a