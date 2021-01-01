Cover Compatible with Dell Inspiron 15 3000 5000 7000 156Dell G3 G5 G7 156 Series173 Dell Inspiron 17 5000 Series Skinwith Numeric Keypad Gradual.

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBILITY: The cover is specially designed for 2019 2018 15.6' Dell G3 G3579 G3779 Series/Dell G5 G5587 Series/Dell G7 7855 7577 7588 I7588 Series/Dell G3 G3779 Gaming Laptop/Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6 inch/Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 inch/17.3' Dell Inspiron 17 5000 Series Laptops (With Numeric Keypad). ALL-AROUND PROTECTION: Each key & symbol are individually molded and specially printed on silicone for a long lasting professional look, perfectly fit for each keys with all-around protection. WATERPROOF & DUST-PROOF: Waterproof and dust-proof and abrasion resistance, protect your from accidental water spills, dust, dirty fingers and other contaminants. SOFT AND COMFORTABLE HAND FEEL: Ultra thin skin cover constructed from soft, smooth and elastic silicone material which gives you an uncompromised typing experience. REUSABLE AND WASHABLE: Can be washable for many times, easy to a