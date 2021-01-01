Cover Compatible 14 inch Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon 5th6th7th8th 2020 2017 ThinkPad X1 Yoga 14 2017 2018Thinkpad A475 L460 L470 T460 T460p T460s.

Best Quality Guranteed. Made for 14 inch Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon 5th/6th/7th gen 2017 2018 2019 / ThinkPad X1 Yoga 14' 2017 2018/Thinkpad A475 L460 L470 T460 T460p T460s T470 T470p T470s T480 T480S 14' Laptop. Please check your laptop model to avoid buying wrong product! [DOESN'T fit Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 2016 ] Only fit US version layout! The 'Enter' key is different between US version and UK version. US Version: the 'Enter' key is a rectangle, like normal keys; UK version: the 'Enter' key is like '7',shape not like other keys. Please check your carefully and compare if it has same layout with the product in the photos! Made with premium engineering grade silicone material. Perfectly fit for each keys with all-around protection Waterproof and dustproof, environmentally protective and ideal for resistance against your against everyday spills (coffee/beer/milk), dust (crumbs/powder), liquid, pet's pees or