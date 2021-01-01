Premier Slate Couture Jazz Yarn 24/Pk 24 Pack

Super-chunky knits have never been more popular For home decor or fresh fashion accessories, Couture Jazz gives you the look you want It is a soft, fluffy knitted tube of fine, brushed acrylic Use a 25mm crochet hook or knitting needles, or skip the sticks altogether and try arm knitting! Couture Jazz will give you the popular super-bulky look, and your project will be finished in a flash Weight category: 7. Content: 81% acrylic, 19% polyamide. Put-up: 3.5oz/100g, 16.5yd/15m. Gauge: 5sx7r = 4in/10cm on US50/25mm knitting needles. Suggested crochet hook size: USu/25mm. Care: Hand wash, lay flat to dry, do not bleach, do not iron. Dyelotted: we try but are not always able to match dyelots. Comes in a variety of colors. Each sold separately. Imported.