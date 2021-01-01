From safavieh

Safavieh Couture Home Simmons Modern Dark Walnut Wood 6-drawer Dresser

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Incorporate a beautiful Safavieh Couture storage piece into any living room, foyer, or bedroom Finished in dark walnut with a rich oak veneer, Simmons' flowing MDF wood grain beautifully contrasts with its sleek antique brass pulls Six (6) convenient drawers Full dimensions are 70. 8" wide x 18" deep x 30. 7" high and requires no assembly Safavieh's couture line of home furnishings is the perfect blend of luxury and trendiness, with crisply tailored pieces that exude opulence and sophistication of the highest caliber

