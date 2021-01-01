From safavieh
Safavieh Couture Home Lombardi Grey and White Linen Dining Chair
This side chair makes a stylish contemporary statement Polished chrome construction with grey and white linen upholstery Beautifully crafted of metal and upholstered in linen Accent chair is perfect for a living room, bedroom, family room, den, library, or study Safavieh’s couture line of home furnishings is the perfect blend of luxury and trendiness, with crisply tailored pieces that exude opulence and sophistication of the highest caliber