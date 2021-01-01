Couture Floor Lamp by Contardi Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Bronze - (ACAM.002754)

The Couture Floor Lamp from Contardi Lighting takes a minimalist approach to fully lighting a modern space. Simple in concept, this piece consists of three thin metal lines, two of which angle downward and act as stabilizing legs. A white cotton shade rests on top, mounted to the side of the thin body. A single bulb rests within the shade, spreading a soft, yet effective glow throughout the space, making this the perfect piece for leisurely activities or for simply enhancing the tone. Contardi features over thirty years of experience in the production of decorative lighting fixtures. Specializing in contract applications, the brand has become a go to lighting solution for interior designers and high-profile clientele and is now widely known on the international level.Contardi goes beyond fashions, pursuing a constant attention to features, quality and customer needs. This philosophy has resulted in products that are characterized by an unmistakable, yet discrete signature, suitable for any occasion or environment. Years of experience and flexibility in customization make Contardi's collection a creative starting point for architects and interior designers seeking the highest standards of quality and design aesthetics. Shape: Triangular. Color: White. Finish: Satin Bronze