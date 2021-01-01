From rosecliff heights
Coury Glider Bench
This sophisticated glider bench is well suited for traditional or transitional areas on your porch or in your yard. You can add accent stains to your home or have it blend in. This glider is handcrafted by the Amish in Pennsylvania with western red cedar to ensure a superior product. Experience the full potential of your indoor and outdoor areas with this classic glider bench. You will be able to sit back and enjoy yourself! Color: Unfinished