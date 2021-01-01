From kingston brass

Kingston Brass Courtyard Rectangular Undermount Bathroom Sink in White

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Undermount sinks will surpass all expectations for both functionality and form in your traditional bathroom as they achieve a cleaner, more streamlined look. The Courtyard rectangular undermount bathroom sink specifically, is made out of ceramic for a high gloss and ease of cleaning. The pristine, stain-resistant surface and glistening finish make for a very sturdy fixture that is easily maintained. Color: White.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com