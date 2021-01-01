From kingston brass
Kingston Brass Courtyard Rectangular Undermount Bathroom Sink in White
Advertisement
Undermount sinks will surpass all expectations for both functionality and form in your traditional bathroom as they achieve a cleaner, more streamlined look. The Courtyard rectangular undermount bathroom sink specifically, is made out of ceramic for a high gloss and ease of cleaning. The pristine, stain-resistant surface and glistening finish make for a very sturdy fixture that is easily maintained. Color: White.