SAFAVIEH Courtyard Natural/Chocolate 7 ft. x 7 ft. Round Border Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Safavieh's Courtyard collection was created for today's indoor/outdoor lifestyle. These beautiful but practical rugs take outdoor decorating to the next level with new designs in fashion-forward colors, and patterns from classic to contemporary. Made with enhanced material for extra durability, Courtyard rugs are pre-coordinated to work together in related spaces inside or outside the home. Safavieh developed a special sisal weave that achieves intricate designs that are so easy to maintain, you simply clean your rug with a garden hose. Color: Natural/Chocolate.