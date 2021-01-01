From nourison
Nourison Courtyard Ivory Charcoal 5 ft. x 7 ft. All-Over Design Contemporary Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Set a warm and relaxing tone with the Courtyard Collection. These elegantly understated indoor/outdoor rugs feature subtly textured geometric patterns in fashionable palettes designed to anchor modern and contemporary decor. Flat woven Polypropylene fibers stand up to heavy traffic and are easy to clean: simply hose-rinse and air dry. Courtyard rugs are ideal for your porch, patio, or any indoor space. Color: Ivory Charcoal.