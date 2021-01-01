SAFAVIEH Courtyard Collection CY6201 Plaid Indoor/ Outdoor Non-Shedding Easy Cleaning Patio Backyard Porch Deck Mudroom Area Rug, 6'7" x 6'7" Square, Grey / Bone

[STAIN, WEATHER, & UV-RESISTANT]: Expertly machine-woven from enhanced synthetic durable fibers that are stain, weather, and UV-resistant and have a non-shedding 0.25-inch thick pile [KID & PET-FRIENDLY]: Safe for everyday indoor or outdoor high foot traffic and areas more prone to life’s unpredictable messes from kid or pet activity [TRENDY STYLE]: Design works beautifully in any room, including the patio, deck, kitchen, backyard, dining room, mudroom, playroom, living room, or entryway [EASY MAINTENANCE & DURABLE]: Stress-free cleaning includes regular vacuuming, and rinsing with a garden hose with soapy water and air drying; When not in use for outdoors, we recommend storing away [TRUSTED BRAND]: SAFAVIEH has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their expertise in crafting trendy high-quality designs; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today