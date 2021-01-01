Courtney Glider Bench

The Bench is designed to never go out of style. The seat is solid and comfortable and the traditional-style back adds a touch of class. Place it anywhere in your yard to create that special spot to kick back and enjoy your yard or garden. Cedar has beautiful colors and ages well to give years of service to your glider. Built from freshly cut 100% western red cedar wood and solidly constructed with 1x3 slats on a 2x4 frame for plenty of support, years of service, and great looks. Frame Color: Natural, Size: 4 ft.