The Table Lamp combines high-quality materials to create a unique, modern lamp that will add a pop of mid-century styling to your space. A thin, archiving black pole is accented with small hints of antique brass metals at the socket and the base. A woven, textured off-white lampshade is just as beautiful when the lamp is off as it is when it is lit. Turn the lamp on and off simply with a rotary switch on the socket.