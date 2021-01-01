Coup Kitchen Island

Kitchen islands cart are perfect for adding extra storage space and extra counter space to your kitchen. This one, for example,adds a touch of contemporary inspiration to your kitchen. Its frame is crafted from pine wood and its top is crafted from Eco-friendly oak wood . It features two shelves, one drawer, and a towel rack .Perfect for storing napkins, cutlery, and more, while two slatted shelves offer plenty of space for other kitchen necessities.The towel rack not only be used to hang towels,but also as a cart armrest for better control the cart.In addition,It have four rolling casters, while rolling casters down below let you move this design around the room. Base Finish: Black