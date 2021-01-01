From nourison
Nourison Country Side Denim 10 ft. x 13 ft. Medallion Modern Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, Blue
Advertisement
Bring your interior design together with the Nourison Country Side 10 ft. x 13 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug. This rectangular rug features a transitional style, which works well with any decor. It has mildew-proof fabrics and fade-resistant materials. It comes in a blue shade, bringing a cooling touch to any room. With a 100% polypropylene construction, this rug is an especially durable choice for your home. Color: Denim.