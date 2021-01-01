Trademark Fine Art 'Country Roads V' Canvas Art by Laura Marshall

Artist: Laura MarshallSubject: TransportationStyle: RusticProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features the words "Farm Sweet Farm" around a rooster hauling a pig and chicken in a wagon by tractor. Prominent Colors: White, Tan, Red, Black, Brown, Grey, Pink For Laura Marshall, photography is about more than just picking up a camera and taking pictures of what she sees. "For me, photography is something that takes place inside, a connection to nature, humans and structures that cannot be expressed through words alone." Inspired by a childhood filled with cross-country family camping trips as well as her rural Michigan roots, Laura photographs nature as her primary subject using both film and digital cameras. Currently living and working in Vermont, Laura continues to be inspired by the beautiful world around her. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.