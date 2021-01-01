From send flowers
Country Pumpkin Bouquet
Blooming with seasonal cheer, this pumpkin-inspired bouquet is sure to warm up those crisp Autumn days with beauty. Glowing orange Gerbera daisies, red daisies, and bronze cushion mums are beautifully arranged with artificial fall berries, huckleberry, yellow oak leaves, and salal in a vibrant floral display. The flowers are housed in a keepsake ceramic pumpkin container with lid that can later be used to serve soup or stuffing during Thanksgiving dinner. Details: Orange Gerbera Daisies Red Daisies Bronze Cushion Mums Huckleberry Ceramic Pumpkin Container