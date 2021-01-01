Rhody Rug Country Medley Navy Blue Multi 4 ft. x 6 ft. Oval Indoor/Outdoor Braided Area Rug

Bring warmth and richness to your home with this country classic. Delight yourself with its texture and trendsetting colors that blend festively and beautifully to brighten up any room. Constructed of softly Texturized Polypropylene cover yarns that sand up to the demands of sun, rain, and dirt with crush-resistant knitted filling that provides cushiony support. Because water drains right through the fibers, the rug dries quickly and is impervious to mold and mildew. Color: Navy Blue Multi.