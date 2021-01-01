2' X 4' Country Living Arrow Planks Cornhole Board Set With Hole Lights

If you are looking to tailgate like a pro or spice up your next backyard party, the cornhole board is perfect for you. In addition to providing endless fun at home, the cornhole game set is incredibly portable and can be taken virtually anywhere. This means you can easily bring them on your next camping trip, to the big game, to the beach, the lake, or anywhere else you want to play corn hole. You can even set them up and play in a dorm room. All of the games are easy to store, transport, and set up, so you can focus on more important things, like playing! Even better, the board comes ready to use right out of the box, so you can start enjoying them right away. All of the premium corn hole games custom-built for each order.