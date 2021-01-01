'Country Home Near Stuttgart Germany' by Lambert and Stahl Painting Print

Features:Title: Country Home Near Stuttgart GermanyTheme: Germany 1890-1930Made in the USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintColor: Green/BeigeArtist: Lambert and StahlStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: VerticalSize (Size: 36" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Size (Size: 42" H x 28" W x 1.5" D): Oversized 41" and aboveShape: RectangleCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Buildings & CityscapesAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Other Cities: NoCountries: GermanyOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Country Home Near Stuttgart GermanyEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 42" H x 28" W x 1.5" D): 42Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 42" H x 28" W x 1.5" D): 28Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Overall Product Weight: 6Assembly:Warranty:Manufacturer provides 120 days limited warranty Size: 36" H x 24" W x 1.5" D