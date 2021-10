Trademark Fine Art 'Country Cottage' Canvas Art by Bonnie B Cook

Artist: Bonnie B CookSubject: LandscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a building on the right side of a floral landscape. Prominent Colors: Light Blue, Green, Brown, Blue, Black, Red I am a landscape artist and my favorite subjects are cottages and gardens using vivid colors and detail work. I use acrylics and have a room especially designed for painting, with large windows and a cupboard full of paints and brushes. Some of my art has been published as greeting cards and puzzles. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.