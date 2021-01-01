From northlight seasonal
Country Cabin Santa Claus Holding a Wreath and Gift Bag Christmas Figure
Advertisement
Features:This Santa is wearing a burgundy red suit with brown faux-fur edgingIn one hand Santa is holding a decorated wreath while over his other shoulder he is carrying a gold gift bag filled with presents pine branches and berriesAtop Santa's fur trimmed hat is a real jingle bell that makes a pleasing jingle sound when movedRecommended for indoor useProduct Type: Figurines & CollectiblesTree Type: Color: Red/Brown/GreenPrimary Material: Fabric;PlasticPrimary Material Details: Plastic/FabricAdditional Materials: Primary Material (Old): Plastic and FabricPowered: NoPower Source: Country of Origin: ChinaSeason: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasChristmas: Santa Claus;Trees & WreathsThanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Spefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 10Overall Depth - Front to Back: 9Overall Product Weight: 1.2Assembly:Warranty: