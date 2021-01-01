Better Trends Country Braid 3 Piece Set Reversible Area Rug, 100% Polypropylene, Burgundy Solid

Add an element of style into the indoor area with the stunning Country Collection of Braided Rugs by Better Trends. Featuring a classic design with contemporary vibes, this polypropylene rug is braided using modern machinery. It is made using a muted color tone which provides it with a sophisticated appeal. The overall braided pattern and use of excellent quality polypropylene material, adds strength and durability for high traffic indoor spaces. The Country Collection of braided rugs is reversible, it is made of 100% Polypropylene for durability.