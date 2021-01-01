Countertop Reverse Osmosis Water Filter System

The refining coconut shell carbon filter is an exceptional value for general applications where long life, high purity, and low change-out frequency are required. This granular coconut shell activated carbon filter is featured with 1/4 in. quick-connect fittings for easy filter replacement and installation. The fittings are integrated into the filter and cap for superior structural integrity to minimize the possibility of leaks. This inline filter has no glues or binders that may cause contamination in the manufacturing process. Instead, components are friction-welded together, producing a reliable, no-leak seal. The threaded connections are precision cut by the machine resulting in the most accurate and repeatable thread possible. Composed of acid-washed carbon media, this filter is designed for maximum chlorine, taste, and odor reduction.