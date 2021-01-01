Countertop Microwave Oven, 19.3 X 14.7 X 11.2 Inches, Black

Advertisement
6 convenient quick cook settings include popcorn, baked potato, pizza, beverage, reheat and frozen dinners900 watts of cooking power and 10 microwave power levels allow you to adjust the power from 10% to 100%; multi-stage cooking for when preparing snacks or making custom-cooked mealsCompact countertop design allows for microwave to fit perfectly on kitchen countertops and tablesMechanical dial controls with chrome trim make it great for those seeking simple, basic operationPush button touch controls with LED display along with an end of cooking signal