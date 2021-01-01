Countertop Ice Maker Machine, Portable Compact Automatic Ice Maker With Scoop And Basket, Perfect For Home/Kitchen/Office/Bar Mixed Drinks

Features:How to quickly get icy drinks in the hot summer, or make your liquor more delicious? This portable, compact, and fast-produced brand-new ice maker can give you complete ice support. Obtain 9 exquisite bullet-shaped ice in just 6 minutes, and you will be satisfied as soon as you begin desiring to drink something cool.Through simple operation, you can obtain two different sizes of bullet-shaped ice from our countertop ice maker to meet your different needs. The compact ice machine is actually very smart. It will intuitively show you signs of full ice and low water level in the water tank so that you can adjust it in time.The high-performance cooling fan works quietly and efficiently, and the drain under the machine helps you easily drain the remaining water. Movable ice baskets and ice scoops make it more convenient to take ice cubes out, making cool summer easy to get.This ice maker is equipped with a convenient transparent observation window, you can see what happened inside it. Your kids can see the whole process of ice gradually forming from this window, which makes fun of using it. The built-in 2L water tank and 1.5 lbs ice basket can meet all your needs.This compact ice maker with smooth and efficient operation has an energy-saving efficiency of up to 40%. Measurements: 8.7” x 11.8” x 10.2”, 15.7lbs. Ready to use out of the box. No installation needed. Get your ice cube within several minutes.Spefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: