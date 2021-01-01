Match your mood with your lighting by switching between 3 color temperatures: 2700K, 3000K, and 4000K. All are 90+ CRI for accurate color rendering when compared to natural light. Set the mood when entertaining with a warmer light or brighten the area for a clearer task area. Also, the 3K has a patented gimbal designed to allow light to be directed as well as a patented LED strip for even light distribution to eliminate hot spots. Maxim Lighting CounterMax 18-in Hardwired Light Bar Under Cabinet Lights | 89894SN