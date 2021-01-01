30" Counter Depth Panel Ready Bottom Freezer 16.4 cu. ft. Energy Star Refrigerator

16.4 cu. ft. Counter-Depth Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator features include hidden hinges, full door height with no exposed venting, front-end leveling for the back feet, a durable metal freezer drawer and 3-D door adjustment for perfect alignment. Besides its modern design, this refrigerator comes with an automatic ice maker that produces up to 11 lbs of ice per day and filtered water dispenser. Keeping food fresh for longer has never been easier. Duo-Cycle cooling made up of independently zoned and controlled cooling systems, maintain even air temperature and humidity in the separate freezer and fresh-food compartments delivering enhanced food preservation and maximum energy efficiency.