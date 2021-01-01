24-in wide. Counter-depth design - offers a built-in look by fitting nearly flush with surrounding cabinetry. ENERGY STAR® qualified - cool down your monthly utility bills by using less energy. TempSelectZone crisper - three accurate settings deliver the optimal temperatures for your favorite foods. Equipped for optional icemaker - decide whether you want the convenience of an automatic icemaker. Exterior electronic touch controls - easily adjust the temperature and avoid releasing cold air when opening the door. Bottle storage rack - stores up to five wine bottles and folds up when not in use. Quick Space shelf - functions as a normal full-sized shelf when needed and easily slides down for instant storage flexibility. LED lighting - find exactly what you’ve been looking for under crisp, clear lighting. GE 11.9-cu ft Counter-depth Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator (Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR | GLE12HSLSS