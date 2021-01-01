Advertisement
Protect your furniture with the 100% waterproof and non-slip Couch Cover from Pet Adobe. This 111 x 76-inch quilted polyester throw cover fits most upholstered 3-cushion sofas and has elastic straps for added security. This easy to use pet cover is machine washable and has 3 side pockets to hold remotes, phones, or other electronic devices - making it simple to prevents drool, urine, or other liquids from penetrating into your furniture. Pet Pal Pet Pal Couch Cover– Waterproof, Brown Polyester | 886372TZR