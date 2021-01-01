Flash Furniture Cotton Twill Bean Bag Chair, Green (DGBEANSMSLDGN)

The small kids bean bag chair is a great place for kids to watch TV, play video games or read their favorite book. It features a comfortable lightweight design with breathable polyurethane foam beads and cotton twill upholstery that can be spot cleaned with a damp cloth. Remove the slip cover for machine washing when a damp cloth just won't do it. A metal safety zipper secures the beads and prevents them from leaking out. Bean bag chairs are cool! Not only comfortable for relaxing, they're so much fun to play on!.Green Cotton Twill Upholstery.Safety Metal Zipper secures polystyrene polymeric beads.Meets or exceeds all ANSI/BIFMA certifications.5 Year Limited (non moving metal parts) 2 yr Parts.Removable cover makes cleaning easy by being machine washable. It can also be spot cleaned with a damp cloth..Partial Assembly Required.Dimensions: 30"W x 18"H.Armless Bean Bag.Soft Seating for kids' bedroom, playroom, & living room.Wash using Cold Water; Do not bleach.Bring in some fun seating options with colorful bean bags that children can use in the living room, bedroom or playroom.