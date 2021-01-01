Cotton Terry Pot Holders, Pack of 12 Kitchen Hot Pad Set, Heat Resistant Coaster Potholder for Cooking, Baking (Green)

Best Quality Guranteed. 100% Cotton QUALITY: 12-pack of premium quality pot holder made up of 100% cotton (terry-looped), designed to feel soft and quilting allows for easy flexibility in these pot holders. A bulk pack of 12 make perfect for large-scale or frequent uses, offer durability and grip. A bulk pack is also more cost efficient. HEAT-RESISTANT: These pot holders will protect your hands from heat when removing dishes from the oven and hot pots from the stove, then rest your dishes on them like hot pads to protect kitchen surfaces. Do not use in a hot oven or over an open flame MULTIPURPOSE: These terry cotton oven mitts pot holders are ideal for hot pots, hot pan holder, microwave splatter guard, spoon rest, jar opener, trivet, and large coaster. Theses pot holders are perfect for business, baking, kitchen and cooking. SIZE: Our pot holders are perfect, large size - 7 x 7 in. with hemmed edges give the cloth strength and durability. Its