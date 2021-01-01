Cotton Saffron Tree of Life Birds Art in Hand-loom Tapestry
Description
Features:Product Type: TapestrySubject: Floral and botanical;Nature Scenes & LandscapesColor: Brown/OrangeSize: Oversized (41"+)Hand Finished: NoPrimary Material: CottonPrimary Material Details: Hanging Method: Rod;Hooks;PushpinsHanging Accessories Included: NoWashable: YesWashing Method: Hand wash;Machine washDrying Method: Tumble dry;Line dryPrinting Method: Machine printedWeaving Method: MachineHanging Orientation: PortraitEmbroidered : NoOutdoor Use: YesSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsRod Pocket: NoDS Primary Product Style: BohoSpefications:Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: GOTS License Number: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoAZO Free: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: YesRecycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: NoGlobal Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 80Overall Width - Side to Side: 55Rod Included: NoRod Diameter: Rod Width - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoAdditional Tools Required: Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Additional Parts Required: YesParts Needed: Warranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Commercial Warranty: No