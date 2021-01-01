Cotton Rope Storage Nursery Basket Set Of 2

Keeping your home organized not only makes it tidy and neat, but also refreshes your spirits by having a breathable space. Made from cotton rope, our natural yet stylish basket offers a spacious while portable storage solution to meet your organizing needs thanks to its light weight, skin-friendly touch and 2 comfortable built-in handles.The practical basket can matches any type of home dÃ©cor and is perfect for organizing clothes, linens, laundry, toys, and more.