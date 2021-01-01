From threshold
70" Cotton Pumpkin Tablecloth - Threshold
Add seasonal cheer to your table with this Cotton Pumpkin Tablecloth from Threshold™. This round tablecloth makes a practical addition to your table linens. It features a black, blue and orange floral pumpkin pattern over a beige backdrop for lovely fall flair. Ideal for everyday use or entertaining, this 100percent cotton tablecloth helps protect your table surface against scratches, spills and messes. Match with coordinating napkins, table runner and placemats for a complete look.