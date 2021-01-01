From rosecliff heights
19" Cotton Placemat
Advertisement
Bring the tropical sunshine and seashells of the beach to your home, without the sand. This quilted placemat collection features a vibrant scallop seashell pattern in shades of fuchsia, sky blue, tangerine and lime green on a white ground, sure the brighten the room and create a captivating focal point. Reversible to a coordinating colorful stripe pattern, this collection is perfect for a colorful summer-like look. Placemats and table runner are finished with a scalloped edge, crafted of cotton and machine washable for easy care.