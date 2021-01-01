DII Cotton Heat Resistant Kitchen Oven Mitts Set Farmhouse Chic Geometric Design, Machine Washable for Every Home, (6.5x12-Set of 2), Triangle

DECORATIVE AND DURABLE this set is made of 100% cotton and includes 2 ovenmitts measuring 6.5x12". EASY TO WASH and made of 100% cotton fabric, machine washable. Wash with cold water on gentle cycle & tumble dry low. Do not bleach them or run them through a hot dryer. HEAT RESISTANT to protect your hands while handling hot pots, pans, dishes, casseroles or other hot plates. GET THE ENTIRE COLLECTION to decorate your kitchen with modern and contemporary geometric designs in a classic black and white color palette. The entire geometric collection includes aprons, dish towels, table runners, napkins, oven mitts, and pot holders. DISCOVER MORE PRODUCTS FROM DII for your Home and Kitchen, just click the DII link at the top of the page to explore our other collections.