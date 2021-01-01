A handmade lampshade with our new Feathers print, created from hand painted feathers. The various shades of grey and blue-grey in the design make the lampshade easy to coordinate with many rooms. The lampshade is handmade with great care by Rosa & Clara Designs. Each lampshade is provided with a convertor plug and is suitable for standard UK and EU fittings. The cotton has been digitally printed in the UK. These lampshades are made to order, in a range of sizes, and are suitable for ceiling lights or table/floor lamps. 100% cotton, backed with flame retardant PVC. We recommend using a low energy bulb. Grey Cotton Feathers Lampshade Medium Rosa & Clara Designs