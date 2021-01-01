Cottage Classics Cotton Embroidered Border King Comforter Set, Blue

Includes one king comforter (104x90 inches) and two king shams (20x36 inches) 100% Cotton chambray cover for super soft breathable cotton bedding. Chambray is woven with a colored yarn in the warp and a white yarn in the weft. Comforters are filled with down alternative for lighter and warmer filling that is allergen free/ hypoallergenic comforter. A country inspired leaf and geometric border frames the solid bed in a superbly simple and cozy style. Blue and white comforter and duvet options available in twin xl, full / queen, and king sizes. Set the bed with a mix of solid contemporary style, absolute softness, and a hint of vintage embroidery. Blue comforter set has white embroidery, white comforter set is embroidered with silver grey thread. Machine wash and dry for easy care. Inspired by the farmhouse home decor trend, Cottage Classics uses neutral tones, textured natural materials, the essence of traditional styles, and seamlessly blends in contemporary simplicity for refreshing and cozy bedding.