Cotton Duvet Cover for Weighted Blankets Bradied Apricot 41x60

Compatible With Weighted Blanket Or Any Other Brands in Size 41"x60" This removable duvet cover for weighted blankets is made from 100% cotton fabric to keep you comfortable all night long Designed with 8 strings on the interior to secure to the loops on your weighted blanket Zipper closure makes this cover just as easy to remove as it is to secure Extend the life of your weighted blanket by protecting the exterior from daily wear and tear Machine washable weighted blanket duvet cover; preshrunk material; softens with each wash