DII Cotton Chambray Bistro Half Waist Apron with Pockets and Extra Long Ties, 30 x 28", Cooking, Baking Apron, Uniform for Bartender, Waiter, Waitress, Coffee shop, Restaurant-Artichoke Green

ONE SIZE FITS MOST - Bistro apron measures 30 x 28", with adjustable extra-long strap to warp around waist, one size fits most men and women. EASY CARE LONG-LASTING MATERIAL - 100% Cotton Fabric, Machine Washable. Wash with cold water in gentle cycle & tumble dry low. Do not bleach them or run them through a hot dryer. FOR HOUSEHOLD OR COMMERCIAL USE - Perfect commercial food-service uniform to create a professional and chic look or use in your own kitchen and cook like a professional chef. Get the whole collection, these beautiful colors are also available as dishtowels, oven mitts, potholder sets, tablecloths, table runners, and napkins for one cohesive look. ADD A CUSTOMIZED LOGO -Want to give as a gift or do you own a business in the food-service industry? This apron has a high-end look and feel making it perfect for printing a logo or adding embellishments, monogram, or embroidery to give as a great gift or make into a commercial uniform. DISCOVER MORE FOR YOUR HOME - DII offers delightful home and kitchen products including dishtowels, aprons, storage solutions, pet products, rugs, ceramics, and more. Click the DII link at the top of the page to explore our other collections or search "DII aprons" for additional options.