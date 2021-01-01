Morgan Home Fashions Cotton Blend 3-Piece XL- Twin T-Shirt Jersey Sheet Set, Purple

Create a luxurious bed with the Cotton Blend T-Shirt Jersey Sheet Set. These extra soft and breathable sheets are crafted from a soft and durable t-shirt jersey cotton blend that are machine washable for added convenience. Available in multiple colors that will work perfectly with any existing bedroom decor. The digital images displayed have the most accurate color possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, we are not responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. Color: Purple.