Cotton Batik Mandala Tapestry

This ravishing tapestry wall hanging, tablecloth or coverlet/bedspread showcases a beautiful batik mandala design in the center with a gorgeous border in similar design and shades. It is made of 100% power-loom cotton, which gives strong, tighter, and smooth weave for better durability. Machine wash it separately in cold water. Tumble or hand dry. Can also be used as a beach blanket, sun canopy, picnic blanket, wall hanging, ceiling cover, bedspread, tablecloth, room divider, furniture cover, coverlet. The product is handcrafted, and there may be a little variation in size, color, and thickness of the product. The actual products colors, shades may vary slightly from online picture. This tapestry is printed not quilted or woven; it is designed as a wall hanging and not as a fitted sheet, so it is designed to hang from walls rather than elastic bands to fix it to sheets. That said, it can still be used still used as Indian-style bedspread coverlet. The tapestry is printed on the front side only. Size: 110" H x 110" W