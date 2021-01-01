Cottingham Convertible Bench

This bench is your ideal choice for your leisure time with your friends or families sitting on this bench together and communicating. The solid wood frame and strong rope woven seat and back can support large weight and are very soft and breathable to maximize your comfort and minimize your fatigue. Simple and modern design matches many indoor and outdoor places.Features:Sturdy & durable construction: Constructed of 100% natural acacia wood frame and wrapped with strong woven rope, our loveseat is durable without easy deformation and cracking.Sturdy & Durable Construction: Constructed of 100% natural acacia wood frame and wrapped with strong woven rope, our loveseat is durable without easy deformation and cracking. The legs are reinforced by crossbars, ensuring a stable structure and excellent load-bearing capacity of up to 705 pounds.Comfortable & Ergonomic Design: The chair's back and seat are woven from ropes, which can promote air circulation and prevent the accumulation of heat and humidity near the human body. The ergonomic backrest and wide armrests provide a comfortable sitting feeling and can effectively relieve fatigue.Comfortable & ergonomic design: The chair back and seat are woven from ropes, which can promote air circulation and prevent the accumulation of heat and humidity near the human body. The ergonomic backrest and wide armrests provide a comfortable sitting feeling and can effectively relieve fatigue.Exquisite & Stylish Appearance: The teak oil coating adds an extra layer of protection and provides a beautiful, lustrous finish. Simple lines and natural color create a relaxed and stylish look, allowing this chair to perfectly blend in with any style of patio decoration.Exquisite & stylish appearance: The teak oil coating adds an extra layer of protection and provides a beautiful, lustrous finish. Simple lines and natural color create a relaxed and stylish look, allowing this chair to perfectly blend in with any style of patio decoration.Ideal for Outdoor Use: The breathable design keeps your back and legs cool and sweat free even in hot summer. With a simple and modern appearance, this double chair is a striking decoration no matter where it is placed. It's perfect for your balcony, backyard, pool, etc.Ideal for outdoor use: The breathable design keeps your back and legs cool and sweat-free even in hot summer. With a simple and modern appearance, this double chair is a striking decoration no matter where it is placed. It's perfect for your balcony, backyard, pool, etc.Easy to Assemble & Clean: With detailed instructions and all necessary hardware provided, you can easily assemble the double chair in a few minutes, measuring 46.5" x 29.5" x 32" (L x W x H). In addition, the rope weaving design facilitates drainage and air-drying, making daily maintenance a breeze.Product Type: Convertible BenchOuter Frame Material: Manufactured WoodOuter Frame Material Details: Outer Frame Wood Species: N/AWicker/Rattan Construction Material: Inner Frame Material: Weave Size: Weave Type: Metal Type: Seating Capacity: 2Color: Black + naturalWeight Capacity: 705Cushions Included : NoUpholstery Material Composition: Machine-Washable Cushion Cover: Cushion Attachment Type: Upholstery Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Color: Number of Cushions Included: Water-Repellent Finish: UV Protective Finish: Cushion Durability: Cushion Cover Closure Method: Detachable Cushion: Removable Cushion Cover: Year Round Use of Cushion: Machine-Washable (EU Only): Cushion Cover Material: Cushion Cover Material Details: Solution Dyed: Cushion Fill Material: Polyester Type: Foam Type: Foam Density: Foam Indentation Force Deflection: Biocide Treatment: Cushion Fill Material Details: Table Included: NoTable Type: Umbrella Hole: Storage Included: NoArms Included: YesArm Style: Back Included: YesUmbrella Included: NoUmbrella Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Umbrella Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Folding: NoPaintable/Stainable: NoFrame Durability: UV Resistant;Rust ResistantPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: China<