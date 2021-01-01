Cotten Mossy Oak Insulated Dog House

The eco flex rustic style dog house in a new mossy oak ® finish is the perfect outdoor shelter for your dog. Insulated to keep your dog cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Dogs can even sunbathe on the roof! Made of eco flex which is a propriety formula that incorporates reclaimed wood and plastic. Ecoflex is 100% non-toxic and does not absorb moisture. There is nothing in eco flex that could harm your pets. Door flap sold separately. It can be easily painted.