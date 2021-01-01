Distinctively designed for open-air living spaces, the Cottages Collection has been stylized to complement the finest outdoor furnishings in today’s market. Crafted of 100% PET, each area rug is reversible and hand-woven of recycled plastic materials. This UV stabilized area rug collection features a durable construction which allows it to be the perfect foundation piece for today’s most stylish outdoor living environments. Carefully colored in a fresh, natural color palette, Cottages is represented in three relaxed and easy patterns, with each design developed for its ability to complement the latest fashions. These durable area rugs are mold and mildew resistant and over time will show no signs of fading or deterioration. Offering the perfect outdoor floor covering solution for your home, the Cottages Collection takes indoor/outdoor area rugs to a new level of sophistication and eco-friendliness that blends effortlessly with any style of home, patio or decking furniture pieces. Couristan COTTAGES 3 x 5 Navy Outdoor Chevron Area Rug in Blue | 49620732030050T