From cottagecore aesthetic frog clothes cottage core
Cottagecore Aesthetic Frog Clothes Cottage Core Cottagecore Aesthetic Strawberry Shirt Cute Kawaii Frog Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Cute Strawberry Frog Shirt Cottagecore Aesthetic Kawaii Frog with strawberries. Pastel soft colors. Cottage Core Aesthetic, cute frog with strawberry hat and honey bees. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only