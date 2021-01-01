United Weavers Cottage Rose Hill Beige 2 ft. 7 in. x 4 ft. 2 in. Area Rug

You've never seen a lodge rug like this before. Deep, rich carvings into a plush, dense pile create a luxurious high-low effect, warming up the space of your log cabin or lakeside retreat. With multiple colorways, patterns, and themes to choose from, you will have no trouble finding the perfect area rug to match your existing decor. Carefully hand-carved in Turkey from durable olefin, you can feel the quality underfoot, and you and your guests will enjoy this rug for years upon years. Color: Beige.