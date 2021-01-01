Creden-ZzZ Cottage White Queen Size Cabinet Bed, White painted

Cottage white features a charming bead board design. So, you can put an extra bed in your family room, home office, or any room that needs to double as an occasional guest room. The compact Creden-ZzZ cabinet bed conceals a 60 in. x 80 in. x 6 in. thick queen size mattress in an attractive cabinet that opens and closes in a jiffy. The large storage drawer telescopes out on sturdy felt covered runners to form the bed frame. Then the front panel folds down to form a solid sleeping platform there is no sagging, no bar-in-you-back or rolling to the middle. It is comfortable and durable enough for everyday use in a studio apartment. The Creden-ZzZ closes into an attractive cabinet that is only 23 in. deep. The flip top design gives more head-room without having to move items off of the top. The Creden-ZzZ cabinet bed is free standing furniture no need to bolt into floor or walls. You can rearrange the room or take it with you if you move. The overall height makes a good work surface in home offices and it easily fits in areas with low or sloped ceilings or angled walls such as basements, lofts or attic rooms. Pillows and bedding can be stored in the large drawer. Supports up to 500 lbs. The queen size opens to 81 in. Color: White painted.